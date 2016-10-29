Police to act against city bus operators for not issuing tickets

The Mangaluru City Police, along with the Transport Department, will crack the whip on private bus operators in the city for failing to issue tickets to passengers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju gave this information to Chandrashekhar, a caller during the phone-in programme with the public, here on Friday.

Mr. Chandrashekhar rued that despite repeated requests to operators and authorities concerned, the conductors were not issuing tickets to passengers. Such inaction could lead to several legal complications, he said and added that passengers are legally entitled to get tickets for the fare they pay.

‘Tickets mandatory’

Responding to this, Mr. Shantharaju said there was no doubt that the issuing of tickets was mandatory in public transport buses. The police would consult the Transport Department officials and by Friday evening, action would be initiated against erring bus operators, he promised.

Fish trucks

Though the traffic police had launched action against fish-laden trucks that discharge waste water along the road a couple of weeks ago, the initiative appeared to be temporary one as the trucks were back, complained Nemu Kottary, a resident of Mangaladevi. He reiterated that apart from polluting the environment, the discharge of waste water (melted ice mixed with fish residue) on roads was contributing to road accidents. He pointed out that once the trucks crossed the Karnataka border towards Kerala, they closed the taps of the waste water tanks.

Mr. Shantharaju said the police would continue their action against erring fish-laden truck drivers.

Besides these major issues, many others complained about traffic-related problems. One caller complained of the haphazard parking of vehicles between KPT and Bondel on Airport Road and the nuisance being created by drunken people from a bar near Padavinangady on the route. Mr. Shantharaju promised immediate action in this regard too.

Another caller complained about supply of porn clips to mobile phones at several mobile currency recharge shops, particularly to girls. The DCP promised to look into the matter.

U. Rama Rao, from Kottara Chowki, complained that civic authorities do not place warning signs when a civil work is in progress on roads, thereby inconveniencing road users.

Dowry harassment

Satish, from Kulur, complained that the jurisdictional police have not yet registered a dowry harassment case against the family of his sister-in-law Prema’s husband. Prema, who has been married since one and a half years, committed suicide on September 30 this year, he said. The DCP said action taken would be intimated to him.