Police Commissioner to hear and redress grievances every week

Tuesdays are reserved for policemen in the city to personally meet Commissioner of Police M. Chandra Sekhar and air their problems. Police inspectors have been told to hear grievances every day and redress them.

These are among the steps taken at Mangaluru Police Commissionerate following directions by the Director General and Inspector General Police Omprakash. In the light of recent incidents of police officials reporting harassment and stress at the workplace, Mr. Omprakash issued circular asking the unit heads to take steps to redress grievances and take steps to mitigate work-place stress.

Mr. Sekhar told The Hindu that since he took charge in January he has kept his chamber open for policemen to meet him and air grievances. “Tuesdays have been reserved exclusively for hearing grievances and problems of policemen.”

While he hears problems of policemen from various stations on Tuesday morning, he meets the reserve police personnel and those doing ministerial jobs in the Commissionernate in the evening. “By and large, I stay in the office throughout the day on Tuesday,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil said serious attempts are being made to reach out to policemen. Major thrust is being placed on grievance redressal, he said.

Police Inspectors heading police stations are asked to hear problems of the personnel during the roll call and special roll call held at the police station. The jurisdictional Assistant Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been asked to hear grievances and problems when they visit police stations.

They are also having activities for police to relieve stress. One such programme is on Sunday when Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K. Tilakchandra will have yoga session for traffic policemen.

A host of sports and cultural programmes have been lined up for policemen, Mr. Patil said. A report of activities and action taken on grievances will be sent to Director General and Inspector General of Police by 10th of every month.