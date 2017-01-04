Pilikula Biological Park stops admitting injured birds

The Pilikula Biological Park (Zoo) at the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama here has stopped admitting injured and rescued birds in view of suspected bird flu in some parts of the country.

“It is a risk to admit such birds now. Earlier, the park was keeping such birds under quarantine. They were released once they recovered,” H. Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the park, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Zoo has been closed down for a month from Tuesday in view of avian influenza (H5N1) breakout there.

Mr. Bhandary said that so far no bird flu has been detected in the park. It was about a month ago that an Ibis and a duck died in the park due to old age. Veterinary tests confirmed that they were negative for bird flu. The park has been taking all precautionary measures as the Central Zoo Authority of India had sounded an alert about two months ago.

He said that disinfectant solution is being sprayed in the aviary and cages. Faecal samples of birds and samples of pond water are under constant examination.

The park has not been closed down for visitors as there is no scare now, he said.