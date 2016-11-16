Petroleum dealers seek customers’ cooperation to tide over demonetisation

The Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers on Tuesday urged the people to cooperate with fuel outlet operators by either offering exact change for the refuel or by filling fuel for the round-figure when they offer demonetised currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000. In a release here on Tuesday, federation president H.S. Manjappa said the members would abide by the government directive to accept the currency till November 24 midnight.

However, they too would face difficulties when customers seek refuel for smaller amounts by offering Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000. “Dealers too are facing small change problem and are not getting required amount from banks,” he said.

Plastic money

The dealers are committed to following the government move. The federation urged customers to make use of debit cards or credit cards for refill, Mr. Manjappa added.