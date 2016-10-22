People should realise sacrifices we make: Commissioner

Policepersons sacrifice not only their lives but also their familial time for guarding society from internal threats and the public should be aware of this, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar.

Speaking on Police Commemoration Day here on Friday, Mr. Sekhar said the sacrifices made by policemen often do not come to light.

“We work continuously for 15 hours, we cannot spend time with our children. People should know sacrifices we make to maintain peace and order,” Mr. Sekhar said.

In the last six years, Mr. Sekhar said, anything that the police was being seen in negative way. “Whenever there is an allegation against policemen, unfortunately we have to prove we are innocent.”

Mr. Sekhar said this will change when credibility of police improves and the sacrifices of the personnel are brought to light.

Principal District and Sessions Judge K.S. Bilagi said it was necessary for personnel to work in a way that creates fear among mischief mongers.

“You can hiss to create fear but do not unnecessarily bite.”

He asked policemen to implant values in their children and inspire them to become a doctor, engineer and an IPS officer who will serve the society.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha and Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase also spoke.

The event was jointly organised by the Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada police. Wreaths were laid to commemorate policemen who died while on duty. As many as 437 policemen died in the last 12 months of which 22 are from State.

It is necessary to work in a way that creates fear among mischief mongers, says judge