People seek more govt. bus services in Udupi city, rural areas

The demand for both government buses in Udupi city and in rural areas dominated the first Transport Adalat meeting organised by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) here on Wednesday.

Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, said that though the KSRTC had obtained permits for 30 low-floor government city buses in Udupi under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM), only 12 were operating.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) was yet to allot the schedules to the remaining buses.

He had directed the KSRTC to do a feasibility study on routes giving priority to demands of students.

The condition of roads in the Udupi Assembly constituency was good. It was not the job of the government or the RTO to either promote private sector buses or to oppose them. Both the KSRTC and private buses should operate together. There was already a lot of demand for government city buses in Udupi and KSRTC buses in rural areas of the district. He had submitted 47 applications seeking government bus service from people to the KSRTC, he said.

Sadashiva P., a resident, said that the people from the naxalite-affected Nadpal and Someshwara villages were demanding KSRTC buses for the last 17 years, but none were operating there. Mr. Madhwaraj directed the KSRTC officers to take immediate action.

Suresh Shetty from Shivapura said that people wanted a KSRTC bus from Udupi to Shivapura as private buses were always running full during the peak hours. Nalini Rao, president of the Udupi Taluk Panchayat, sought KSRTC buses on the Perdoor-Kukkikatte and Kunjal-Santhekatte routes.

I.V. Hegde, Divisional Manager, KSRTC, said that the government had sanctioned 30 rural buses for the district. Already, three of them were operating. The demands from various sections would be looked into, he said.

Good demand

Kiran Kumar, gram panchayat member, said that JnNURM buses to Udyavara village stopped operations after 7 p.m., though there was good demand. The services should be restarted.

Students from Government Industrial Training Institute, Pragati Nagar, Manipal, demanded that JnNURM buses be run to their institute during peak hours. Mr. Madhwaraj directed KSRTC officers to give priority to solving both these demands. He also told them to give priority to the demand of students for JnNURM buses.

P. Yuvaraj, municipal councillor, said that private city buses were not running through Ambagilu despite that being the sanctioned route. Gurumurthy Kulkarni, RTO, assured the meeting of looking into the matter.