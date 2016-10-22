Passengers pour out woes at meet

The first ever public grievance redressal meeting organised by Mangaluru Division of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Friday facilitated a direct dialogue between the corporation and its patrons. While some of the issues got immediately settled, some others, authorities said, would require time.

The ill-treatment of student bus pass holders, bus drivers skipping stops, rickety condition of buses particularly on Mangaluru-Dharmasthala sector and their haphazard operational timings, demand to introduce more number of city buses in Mangaluru were some of the important issues highlighted by the participants.

Narayana Moolya from Guruvayanakere wondered what the rationale was behind providing as many as 42 stops for buses between Mangaluru and Dharmasthala (about 52 km). A recent promise by an official to introduce “very limited stop” services did not realise, he said adding the longer commuting time affected direct passengers.

Responding to this, Divisional Controller Vivekanand Hegde said KSRTC is in the process of getting fresh crew, after which at least four buses with very limited stops would be introduced between Dharmasthala and Mangaluru.

Another major grouse of the public was that buses not halting at Farangipet inconveniencing commuters, particularly students.

Kiran Rao said drivers would stop whenever there is inspection and would continue with the old habit of skipping the stop thereafter.

Responding to this, Mr. Hegde said immediate steps would be taken to ensure that buses stop at Farangipet.

Students from SDM Law College said conductors in express buses would not allow student pass holders though there is no such provision.

Also, buses between Puttur and Mangaluru allow students only between 7.30 and 9 a.m. and 3 and 5 p.m. which is irrational, they said. Mr. Hegde said he would set right the anomaly immediately.

Social activist G. Hanumanth Kamath urged the KSRTC to deploy crew knowing local languages and said the Mangaluru-Mumbai service is not picking up because of non-local crew.

Once, KSRTC operated about 11 services to Mumbai and now it has come to just one, he regretted.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Friday said city buses deployed under JnNURM in Mangaluru and Udupi are getting very good response.

Mangaluru Divisional Controller Vivekanand Hegde said the positive response makes the Corporation to think of deploying more city buses in these two cities. However, it is handicapped by the procedure —obtaining permit by the Regional Transport Authority — which is not only tedious, but also cumbersome.

Though KSRTC got permits to operate 17 buses in Mangaluru recently, a technical flaw committed by the RTA facilitated private operators to get a court stay for permits.

Similarly, Udupi RTO is not giving timing for several new buses though permits have been issued, he regretted.

Ill-treatment of student bus pass holders, skipping stops, were some of the issues highlighted