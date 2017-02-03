Parasites being given free for controlling pest attack in coconut palms

Coconut growers whose plantations have been hit by black-headed leaf eating caterpillars on the outskirts of Mangaluru can get free parasites now for the biological control of caterpillars from the Department of Horticulture’s laboratory at Thumbe.

The caterpillar known as Opisinia arenosella has hit some coconut palms in Thokkottu, Kallapu and Mudipu areas. The caterpillar-infested palms look dry.

Addressing reporters at a joint programme here, P. Chowdappa, Director, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod in Kerala, and Yogesh H.R., Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada, appealed to farmers not to opt for chemical spraying for controlling the pest.

Mr. Yogesh said that the parasite (which is a kind of insect) called Goniozus nephantidis would be distributed in test tubes to farmers at Thumbe on production of a copy of RTC or Pahani. They could also call Harish, Horticulture Assistant at Thumbe, on Ph: 9036893214.

A CPCRI scientist said that about 30 parasites could be left in the fields, which then climbed on their own to the top of affected palm, per palm twice in a month up to a maximum of three months. There was no need to leave the parasites on every palm as they would spread to the nearby palms. Depending on the severity of outbreak, a farmer would have to take a decision.

He said that if caterpillars were noticed on 60 out of 100 palms, it could be considered a severe outbreak.

Stating that the affected palm did not die but only the yield decreased, Mr. Yogesh said that the yield in some palms dropped up to 60 per cent in the second year of the attack itself.

“The caterpillars live under the surface of leaflets inside silken galleries and feed voraciously on the chlorophyll containing functional tissues. This affects the health of the palm by reducing the photosynthetic area and results in reduction in yield,” Mr. Yogesh said.

He said that chlorophyll in any plant absorbed sunlight directly and prepared food for a plant by absorbing water and nutrients through the roots. The process was called photosynthesis.

The Deputy Director said that the CPCRI produced 25,000 parasites every month and the Horticulture Department produced 1.5 lakh parasites a month. If there was shortage, the department procured it from CPCRI.