Mangaluru

PU student jumps off college building, dies

A 17-year-old student of Alva’s Pre-University College, Moodbidri, died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of the college building on Wednesday.

According to Moodbidri police, the victim reportedly jumped off the building on Wednesday morning while she was walking along with her classmates from one classroom to another at 9 a.m.

She was immediately shifted to Alvas Hospital where she died late on Wednesday night.

The police said that the girl, a native of Kamalapura in Ballari district, had joined the college a year ago.

The police suspect domestic issues as the reason for the suicide.

However, her parents have not revealed the reason, the police went on to add.



The police

suspect that domestic issues are the reasons for the suicide



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:57:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/PU-student-jumps-off-college-building-dies/article16070709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY