PU student jumps off college building, dies

A 17-year-old student of Alva’s Pre-University College, Moodbidri, died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of the college building on Wednesday.

According to Moodbidri police, the victim reportedly jumped off the building on Wednesday morning while she was walking along with her classmates from one classroom to another at 9 a.m.

She was immediately shifted to Alvas Hospital where she died late on Wednesday night.

The police said that the girl, a native of Kamalapura in Ballari district, had joined the college a year ago.

The police suspect domestic issues as the reason for the suicide.

However, her parents have not revealed the reason, the police went on to add.

