Mangaluru

Organise investors meet next month: MLA

J.R. Lobo, MLA, Mangaluru City South, on Monday instructed the district administration to organise an investors meet in the city next month.

At a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the MLA said that the meeting should ensure the participation of at least 25 big companies. Senior level officials of the government and Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister should be invited, he said.

Mr. Lobo said that Mangaluru has all the facilities required for the growth of IT industries. Normally investors meets lay stress on investing in Bengaluru and its surroundings. Instead of focusing only on Bengaluru, the investors should be prompted to invest in tier II cities as Bengaluru has reached the saturation level.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha suggested that a meeting in Bengaluru could be convened to apprise the investors of the facilities in Mangaluru. A documentation could be done for the purpose. MLAs and Ministers could attend the meeting, he said.

