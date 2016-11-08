Nursing students seek better facilities at hostel

Students of Government School of Nursing and activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest here on Monday demanding better facilities at their hostel.

As many as 140 students of the institute are staying at the hostel located adjacent to the institute on the Government Wenlock Hospital premises. They said the poor condition of the hostel building would make it easy for intruders to come into their premises.

“Even though we have expressed concern about the issue, the authorities have not bothered to take up works to ensure our safety,” a second year Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery student said. The students said they were not in a position to replace weak windows and doors as it was costly. “However, we are bearing expenses for the repair of fan and other electric appliances,” said another student. The students alleged that Wenlock hospital superintendent H. Rajeshwaridevi had so far not taken action to address their concerns. J.R. Lobo, MLA, too did not show any concern, they alleged.

The students and the ABVP activists met Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha and submitted a memorandum. Mr. Jagadeesha reportedly told them that a meeting would be held on Tuesday to address the issues.