Notification soon on delegation of powers

Mohammed Nazir, commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, has delegated certain powers to the zonal commissioners of three zonal offices which will come into effect from October15.

At the special meeting of the corporation council on Monday, he said that the Ccommissioner could take a call on the delegation of powers from time to time.

He said that zonal commissioners are now empowered to issue licence to build residential buildings measuring up to 500 sq. m and issue occupancy certificates. They are empowered to issue birth and death certificates. If there are corrections in them, they should be issued by the head office.

The revenue officers in the zonal offices are empowered to register/transfer the ‘khata’ of properties valued up to Rs. 50 lakh. The zonal officers could register/transfer the ‘khata’ of properties valued above Rs. 50 lakh and up to Rs. 1 crore. The revenue officers could issue door numbers to buildings measuring up to 1,500 sq. ft and zonal commissioners could issue the door numbers for buildings measuring above 1,500 sq. ft. and up to 2,500 sq. ft.

The zonal officers are empowered to remove flex boards, unauthorised hoardings, and banners and take action against those who deface public places. They could issue trade licences for trades in 200 sq. ft. area and renew the same. They could issue commercial licences.

Mr. Nazir said that as the corporation has no zonal officers now the development officers who are assistant executive engineers who would have to work under the zonal commissioners would be made in-charge zonal commissioners.

He said that the corporation would issue a notification sooon on the delegation of powers to zonal commissioners and other officers in the zonal offices. It would describe in detail on delegation of powers.

The commissioner said that infrastructure required for zonal offices would be provided.