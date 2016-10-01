Nod sought to lay pipeline to supply treated sewage to industries

The Mangalore Special Economic Zone Ltd (MSEZL), which is using the sewage treated at the Mangaluru City Corporation’s sewage treatment plant at Kavoor, has now sought permission to lay a 13-km long pipeline to supply the sewage treated at the sewage treatment plant at Bajal to industries under the special economic zone.

But the council is yet to permit it.

The MSEZL has been supplying sewage treated at Kavoor to industries under the SEZ for about four years.

It is as per an agreement with the civic body. The plant at Kavoor has a capacity of 45.54 million litres a day (mld).

The company wrote to the corporation on May 21, seeking permission to lay the pipeline to connect the plant at Bajal with the plant at Kavoor from where the treated water was being supplied to industries now through a dedicated pipeline.

The plant at Bajal has the processing capacity of 20 mld. The company has proposed to lay the pipeline via Alape-Padil Junction, Niddel, Kulashekara Church Compound, Kalpane, Shakthinagara, Yeyyadi, Mary Hill to reach Kavoor.

Though the proposal to permit the company to lay the pipelines came up before the council at a meeting in June, the council did not take any decision on it. It was again tabled before a meeting on September 29. The council deferred the matter again.

M. Shashidhar Hegde, whip in the council, told The Hindu that the matter would be taken up for discussion next month.

The councillors through whose wards the pipeline would pass through had sought more details on the land required for laying the pipeline.

The civic body would convene a meeting by inviting the officials of the company. The council would also take a decision on the conditions to be imposed for laying the pipeline, he added.