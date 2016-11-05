No parking and sale of eatables on part of Kadri Park Road

The city police are likely to ban parking of vehicles on the park side of Kadri Park Road. They will also bar sale of churumuri (puffed rice) and other items on this stretch in light of complaints from walkers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil said this to a caller during the weekly phone-in programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner on Friday. A woman from Kadri complained about the problem caused to regular walkers like her because of parking of vehicles on both sides of Kadri Park Road.

Mr. Patil told the caller that the police have received similar complaints from other walkers too. He assured of action by Saturday evening.

Mr. Patil then directed Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Traffic East Police Inspectors to visit the road and take action to bar parking on the Kadri Park side of the road. He also asked them not to allow sale of churumuri and other products on the footpath. Parking of vehicles and sale of eatables will be allowed on the other side of the road.

Tubular cones damaged

Meanwhile, a caller from Car Street spoke of the damage of the newly laid tubular cones by a city bus near the Bunts Hostel Circle on Friday morning. He asked the police to take action against the bus driver or owner for damaging the cones, each of which costs around Rs. 1,500.

Assuring the caller of recovery of the amount from owner of the bus, Mr. Patil asked the caller to send a photograph of the incident. Following the receipt of the photograph through WhatsApp, action was initiated against the owner of the bus.

To a caller from Bejai, Mr. Patil said police have resumed their drive against two-wheelers and four-wheelers using shrill horns. He asked the caller to send information of vehicles violating traffic rules to 94808 02312.