Mangaluru

No decision yet on closing Shiradi Ghat

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai said here recently that it was still not clear when the second phase works of widening the Shiradi Ghat on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH would start, and no decision had been taken on whether or not to close the ghat during the widening.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that the ghat should be kept open for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers.



Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that Volvo buses and tankers could be diverted on Sampaje Ghat, and buses and other vehicles via Charmadi Ghat. He said that the State National Highways Division had not approached the district administration seeking the closure of the ghat.

Mr. Rai suggested that the Deputy Commissioner call a meeting of stakeholders before taking any decision.

He said that concreting of Bisle Ghat, connecting Kukke Subrahmanya had not been completed yet, as a 2-km stretch remained.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 2:40:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/No-decision-yet-on-closing-Shiradi-Ghat/article16073431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY