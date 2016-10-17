No decision yet on closing Shiradi Ghat

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai said here recently that it was still not clear when the second phase works of widening the Shiradi Ghat on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH would start, and no decision had been taken on whether or not to close the ghat during the widening.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that the ghat should be kept open for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that Volvo buses and tankers could be diverted on Sampaje Ghat, and buses and other vehicles via Charmadi Ghat. He said that the State National Highways Division had not approached the district administration seeking the closure of the ghat.

Mr. Rai suggested that the Deputy Commissioner call a meeting of stakeholders before taking any decision.

He said that concreting of Bisle Ghat, connecting Kukke Subrahmanya had not been completed yet, as a 2-km stretch remained.