Mangaluru

NIT-K professor is now MNIT Jaipur director

Udaykumar R. Yaragatti

Udaykumar R. Yaragatti  

Udaykumar R. Yaragatti, a professor from the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, has been appointed as the Director of Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

He will be taking charge on October 14. Mr. Yaragatti, a professor in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, has served NIT-K for more then two decades.

He was a member of the National Board of Accreditation of AICTE. Mr. Yaragatti joined NIT-K after completing B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in the same institution. He did his doctorate from IIT Bombay. He has been a guide for 14 doctoral theses. He has published more than 200 papers in international and national conferences and journals, according to a press release.



