NICO students take up waste segregation campaign

Students of Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO) in association with Mangaluru Green Brigade and Mangaluru City Corporation will be conducting a month-long campaign on segregation of waste.

Apart from putting up skits, a poster-making competition will also be conducted for students, inviting them to suggest better and more effective ways of creating awareness among the masses about waste segregation.

‘Still no seggregation’

Talking to reporters here recently, Jeeth Milan Roche from the Mangaluru Green Brigade, said that despite daily announcements to segregate waste made by the agency collecting waste, not many are doing the same. The agency personnel were simply collecting unseggregated garbage without questioning people.

Hordes of plastic was being dumped at the landfill site making the area unfit for greening, he said.

Educating schoolchildren

Raviraj, the head of Department of Journalism of NICO, said the students have spent time at the landfill site in Vamanjoor to understand the hazards of dumping unsegregated waste.

“The students intend to bring in a change by creating awareness about waste segregation, primarily among schoolchildren. The NICO students will be supplementing the cause of the Corporation, which has already started the process of collecting segregated waste from several households,” he said.

Laxmi Shenoy, the staff convenor of NICO’s Waste Segregation Campaign, said that beginning Thursday, students of NICO will be visiting schools, colleges, shopping malls, beaches, court complex and also the District Prison and hold a 30-minute programme that focuses on the issue. The first ten minutes will comprise a skit, which will be followed by games that will focus on spreading awareness about waste segregation. The first programme will be held at the University College campus on Thursday, she said.

Ms. Shenoy said they were also conducting a poster-making competition. The top three posters will be win cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively. Mr. Roche said the best poster will be used as the cover page for campaign booklets.

