Mescom to accept old notes for three more days

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Mescom) will continue to accept currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 for payment of electricity bills for the next three days.

According to a press release issued by Mescom here on Friday, Mescom counters would accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes for payment of bills and clearing dues on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A good number of consumers in Mangaluru on Friday used the Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 notes at Mescom counters to pay their electricity bills and also made advance bill payments.

Many customers paid their bills and made advance payments using the invalid notes on Friday