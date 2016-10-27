Mayor seeks help from police to streamline vehicle parking

The Mangaluru City Corporation, which has been asked by Mangaluru Traffic Police to throw open basement parking lots that are being used for commercial purposes instead of what they were meant for, on Wednesday made an attempt to turn the tables on the latter.

Asked to comment on the letter from the traffic police, Mayor Harinath said that there are many instances of people parking vehicles on roads despite parking lots in the buildings remaining vacant. The police used to book cases or lock vehicles earlier; however, no such action is being seen of late, he told reporters here.

When told that the police have specifically listed 85 buildings where there is no litigation and parking lot deviation could be curbed, Mr. Harinath did not give a specific reply. He said that the corporation needs cooperation from the traffic police in streamlining vehicle parking.

MRPL road

The Mayor said that the corporation Council, which would meet on Thursday, is likely to approve a short-term tender for undertaking repair of Surathkal-MRPL-Kana Road at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore.

While the corporation would bear 30 per cent of the cost, major industries in the area, including MRPL, would bear the balance of the expenses. The contractor would have to maintain the road for the next two years, he said. Plans are being finalised for construction of a concrete road on the stretch, which might cost about Rs. 45 crore. The modalities of the project are yet to be worked out, Mr. Harinath added.

Gujjarkere

On rejuvenation of Gujjarkere lake, Mr. Harinath said that the short-term tender for replacing old sewer lines in the area is likely to be approved by the Council shortly. Once done, all old lines in the area would be replaced at a cost of Rs. 3 crore thereby preventing flow of sewage into the lake, the Mayor said.

Standing Committee Chairperson Kavitha Sanil and others were present.