Mayor inaugurates ‘E-Integrity Pledge’ kiosk at city corporation

Mayor Harinath during the inauguration of a kiosk on the premises of Mangaluru City Corporation as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week on Wednesday. MRPLManaging Director H. Kumar and other officials are seen.

MRPL is observing Vigilance Awareness Week

Mayor Harinath on Wednesday inaugurated a kiosk set up on the Mangaluru City Corporation premises by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., to facilitate people to take the “E-Integrity Pledge”.

MRPL has set up the kiosk as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week when people can visit the Central Vigilance Commission website —www.cvc.nic.in— and take the pledge. Mr. Harinath also took the E-Integrity Pledge.

Speaking later, he complimented MRPL for setting up the kiosk on the corporation premises to enable the citizens to take the pledge and spread awareness among the general public against corruption.

Corporation commissioner Abdul Nazeer, MRPL Managing Director H. Kumar, MRPL Directors M. Venkatesh and A.K. Sahoo, Chief Vigilance Officer Y. Ravindranath and others were present. People can take the pledge by visiting the website till November 5.

Meanwhile, MRPL organised a walkathon at Surathkal on Wednesday afternoon, in which students of Govindadasa PU College, members of NGOs, charity institutions and citizens participated. The walkathon was flagged off by Mr. Kumar on the college premises, which thereafter moved to the Central Maidan via the municipal office.

A street play depicting the ill-effects of corruption was staged near Surathkal Circle.

