Marine fishing needs to be regulated: Madhwaraj

Minister of State for Fisheries Pramod Madhwaraj on Wednesday said there is an imminent need to regulate fishing in coastal areas. Otherwise, the industry could witness its worst days in about four years, with complete depletion of aquatic animals, he said.

Regulation cannot be done by imposing restrictions on fishermen, but can be achieved by prohibiting fish processing industries from receiving and processing juvenile fish, Mr. Madhwaraj said. When fishermen find no market to all and sundry catch, they would desist from indulging in uncontrolled fishing, thereby saving precious marine animals, he said.

Interacting at the ‘meet the press” programme organised by Mangaluru Press Club and Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here, the Minister said the department would appoint an inspector in each fish processing unit, who would be paid a salary by the unit itself, to ensure that juvenile fish are not received and processed. More than 80 per cent of marine fish catch come to processing industries and the remaining enters the local market, he said.

The Minister said it is unfortunate that freshwater fishing has taken a back seat in the State despite the presence of over 2,500 lakes and tanks, over 100 reservoirs as well as several thousand kilometres of rivers. At the same time, marine fishing has seen over-exploitation, thereby necessitating the need to find balance.

To enhance freshwater fishing, the department has provided over 12 crore fish seedlings in freshwater bodies across the State. Nearly 50 crore seedlings have been produced.

Mr. Madhwaraj said he has already met the Union Minister for Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh, and stressed the need for holding a meeting of all Fisheries Ministers in the country. A comprehensive fishing policy has to be brought in to regulate deep sea fishing, for which consensus of all coastal States would be necessary. The department is working at comprehensive proposals for such a meeting, which should be held in the near future, the Minister added.

Responding to a question on the execution of the Kulai Fishing Harbour project off Mangaluru, Mr. Madhwaraj said the government would accept the project if the Centre bears 95 per cent of the cost. A proposal is being prepared for this, he said.