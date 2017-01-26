Manipal institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations to begin on Friday

The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates its diamond jubilee this year and different programmes have been chalked up for the celebrations to be held throughout the year.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, G.K. Prabhu, institute director, said that Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha member, will deliver a lecture on “The impact of Demonetization on Indian Economy” here on January 28.

Anant Talaulicar, managing director, Cummins India Ltd., will formally launch the celebrations here on January 27. Established as Manipal Engineering College in 1957, the college had maintained a long-standing relationship with quality technical education and student diversity. In 1974, it was renamed as Manipal Institute of Technology. It is now the largest constitute institution of Manipal University.

A key feature of the celebrations is the extramural lectures. A number of prominent persons would visit the campus for the lecture and interact with the students. Ashwani Gujral, Technical Analyst, Investment and Portfolio Management, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, MP, are among them.

Other programmes planned for the year include, a series of workshops to hone skills in engineering, basic sciences, management, and humanities. A number of national and international conferences on contemporary themes, by various departments of engineering and other disciplines would be held.