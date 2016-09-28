Mangaluru-bound private bus overturns, many injured

A Mangaluru-bound private bus overturned near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in the early hours on Wednesday, injuring 16 passengers.

According to Manki police, around 30 persons were in the bus travelling from Mumbai to Mangaluru. At a turning near Manki on the National Highway around 5.30 a.m., the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn, move ahead for about 500 metres before coming to a halt.

Superintendent of Police Vamshi Krishna said while four passengers were seriously injured, 12 passengers sustained minor injuries. After first aid at the government hospital at Honnavar, the injured were shifted to Kasturba Medical College in Manipal for further treatment.