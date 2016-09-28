Mangaluru-bound private bus overturns, many injured

A Mangaluru-bound private bus overturned near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district in the early hours on Wednesday, injuring 16 passengers.
According to Manki police, around 30 persons were in the bus travelling from Mumbai to Mangaluru. At a turning near Manki on the National Highway around 5.30 a.m., the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn, move ahead for about 500 metres before coming to a halt.
Superintendent of Police Vamshi Krishna said while four passengers were seriously injured, 12 passengers sustained minor injuries. After first aid at the government hospital at Honnavar, the injured were shifted to Kasturba Medical College in Manipal for further treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism