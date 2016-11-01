Mangaluru Customs organises ‘Run for Unity’

Nearly 200 people took part in the ‘Run for Unity’ organised by the Mangaluru Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Commissionerate on Monday.

Nation building

City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar flagged off the run and spoke of the need to demonstrate strength in nation building. Commissioner for Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax M. Subramanyam administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge.

Participants

Apart from personnel from Customs and Central Excise, Customs Brokers and students from Mangala Athletics Club took part in the run, according to a press release here on Monday.