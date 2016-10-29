Mangaluru

Mangalore University team scores high in cross-country race

Mangalore University has emerged team champion in All-India Inter-University Cross-Country Championship 2016-17 held at Moodbidri on Friday.

Mangalore University emerged team champions, while Punjabi University, Patiala, finished second. The Association of Indian Universities sponsored event was organised by Alva’s Education Foundation on behalf of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, a press release said.

Mangalore University finished fourth in the women’s team championship behind Punjabi University, Savithribai Phule Pune University and Lucknow University. M.G. University, Kottayam finished fifth. In the men’s section, Mangalore University finished on top followed by Punjabi University, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University and Kurukshetra University.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj distributed prizes to winners.

K.S. Ravindranath, Vice-Chancellor, RGUHS, presided over the valedictory function. Organisers honoured long distance running coaches Vijender Singh from Maharashtra, Manoj P.G. from Kerala and Radhakrishna H.P. and presented them with Rs. 10,000 and a memento Alva’s College student Dharun Ayyaswamy, who took part in Rio Olympics, and Commonwealth gold medalist Ashwini Akkunji were felicitated. A total of 138 universities participated.

