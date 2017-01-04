Man killed in car-motorcycle collision

A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at Uppoor village coming under the Brahmavar police station limits on Monday night.
According to the police, the car was moving from Kolalgiri to Manipal, while the motorcycle was moving in the opposite direction from Kallianpur-Santhekatte to Uppoor, when the accident took place near Durgaparmeshwari Temple.
The motorcyclist, Appu C. Bangera (58), who was severely injured in the accident, was rushed to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, where he died on Tuesday morning. Gagan, a student of Manipal University, was driving the car. A case has been registered. Investigation is on, the police said.
