Mangaluru

Man arrested for defamatory post on Ambedkar

The Mangaluru South police arrested Deepak Kamath (40), a native of Mangaluru, for an alleged defamatory post on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dalit activist Ramesh Kotian filed a complaint with the police two months ago about a post on Facebook in which Deepak Kamath had written about Babasaheb Ambedkar in a demeaning way. The police traced the internet protocol related to the posting and found that it was Deepak Kamath who had done it. The police said that Deepak Kamath had meanwhile relocated from Mangaluru to Bengaluru They arrested him from a hotel in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

