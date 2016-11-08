MUDA to build market complex at Urwa Market

The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will build a spacious modern market-cum-commercial complex at Urwa Market.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai laid the foundation stone for its construction on Monday. Costing about Rs. 12.29 crore, the complex is expected to be ready in two years.

According to a press release, the six-storeyed building would have a built-up area of 84,891.45 sq. m.

The basement, mainly for parking, would accommodate 73 cars and 40 two-wheelers.

The same floor would have five shops.

The lower ground floor would have 21 shops selling fish and meat. The upper ground floor would have 65 shops for selling flower and fruits and other products. The first floor would have 16 shops, including a canteen. The second floor would have eight offices and the third floor would have seven offices.

The building could have space for 122 shops. Mr. Rai said that it was an ambitious project. Mayor Harinath hoped that the building would come up in two years. Srikanth Rao, commissioner, MUDA; and Mohammed Nazir, commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, were present.