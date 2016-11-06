Mangaluru

MRPL organises vendors’ meet

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) organised a vendors’ meet on its premises as a part of Vigilance Awareness Week recently. As many as 400 vendors participated in the meet where Chief General Manager (Materials) K. Lakshminarayana spoke about the importance of such meets, stated a press release issued here.

The occasion also saw special sessions on the GST and the insurance sector. During the interactive session that followed, vendors raised their grievances and suggested ways for further improvements. MRPL felicitated a few key vendors on the occasion for their excellent service during moments of crisis.



