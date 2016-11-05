MLA wants KSRTC to shift bus stand to Pumpwell

J.R. Lobo, Mangaluru City South MLA, wants the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to shift its bus stand from Bejai to Pumpwell after purchasing land. But, Transport Minister Ramlinga Reddy wants free land for it.

Speaking at a function here on Friday to inaugurate the third depot of the KSRTC at Kuntikana for city buses sanctioned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Mr. Lobo said that the government was planning to develop Pumpwell as a transport hub. A bus stand for private buses had been proposed there. Keeping the future in mind, the KSRTC should purchase land in the same area to have a spacious bus stand. Outstation bound buses could be made to operate from Pumpwell. City buses could operate from Bejai or the existing Bejai bus stand could be converted as a depot or a commercial complex could be built there by the KSRTC.

The MLA said that there was a need to decongest the city in the coming years.

Replying to it, the Transport Minister said that the KSRTC was ready for shifting to Pumpwell provided the district administration gave free land. He said that he would ask the managing director of the KSRTC to examine whether it was possible to purchase land.

Mr. Lobo said that the KSRTC should conduct regional level recruitment for conductors and drivers and other staff of KSRTC. It was because a majority of staff members were from North Karnataka. They sought transfer immediately after their probation was declared leaving the vacancy to continue hampering local works. Mr. Lobo said that the KSRTC could take bonds from candidates from other regions that they would serve in the region for at least 25 years or close to their retirement.

Mr. Reddy said that the government had tried regional-level recruitment earlier. Not many candidates applied for those posts from the region. The government would once again invite applications at the regional level as it has proposed to have one more round of recruitment soon.

Mr. Lobo suggested the KSRTC to introduce more buses to prominent cities and towns of North Karnataka from Mangaluru. Many people from North Karnataka work in Mangaluru. But there was no proper connectivity especially over night buses, he added.