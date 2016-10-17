MIA rated India’s third best airport

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), with a score of 4.72 out of 5, stood in third place in the overall Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India in Round Ii (July-December) 2016.
Survey by agency
In a release here, MIA director J.T. Radhakrishna said that AAI carries Customer Satisfaction Survey through an external agency in 52 airports owned by the Authority every six months.
The survey is mainly based on the performance, staff performance, facilities, cleanliness, infrastructure and performance of other organisations within the airport.
During Round I (January-June), MIA had scored 4.56 points. Chandigarh Airport with a rating of 4.86 stood at the top followed by Raipur Airport with 4.82 scoring while Mangaluru and Udaipur stood in the third position.
