MCC proposes toilets at Hosabettu, Sasihitlu beaches

With tour operators expressing concern over open defecation near beaches at Hosabettu and Sasihitlu, the Mangaluru City Corporation has proposed to construct public toilets that will be maintained by local residents.

During a meeting on tourism development held at Panambur beach on Monday, home stay operators and other stakeholders in the tourism sector alleged that open defecation on the two beaches was driving tourists away.

M.R. Shetty, who runs a beach villa in Hosabettu, said he has seen people relieving themselves along the beach during his morning walk. “We cannot blame local people because there are no public toilets,” he said.

“Some tourists, who come for a three-day stay, cut short their plans after seeing open defecation,” he said.

Gourav Hegde, director of Kanara Surfing and Water Sports Promotion Council of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said open defecation was the lone sore point of the hugely successful Indian Open of Surfing held at Sasihiltu beach. “Wife of an international surfer was unhappy to see open defecation during her morning jog,” he said.

Sohan Rai, an industrialist and a travel buff, expressed the need of penalising those indulging in open defecation like the way its done in Mumbai.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer said the urban body can construct public toilets on the beaches and this can be maintained by local residents. President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jeevan Saldanha said meetings should be held at every village to make them aware of the need to maintain cleanliness. Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Development Authority Yatish Baikampady said an example of commitment towards keeping beaches clean was the recent resolution adopted by Mogaveera Mahasabha barring open defecation on the Chitrapura beach. Though houses in Hosabettu and Sasihitlu have toilets, some people prefer to relieve themselves in the open, the commissioner added.