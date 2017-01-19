Lecture series by Rajiv Bhatia on international relations

The Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, a constituent of Manipal University, will organise a series of special lectures by the former Ambassador to Myanmar, Rajiv Bhatia, who is also a former Director-General, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), at the Old TAPMI Building here from January 23 to 25.
Lectures
The lectures are: Challenges to India’s Act East Policy in the Emerging Dynamics of Geopolitics at 1.30 p.m. on January 23; Myanmar in Transition: Reflections on India’s Policy and Interests at 5 p.m. on January 23; India’s Foreign Policy and National Security Interests in its Neighbourhood at 2.30 p.m. on January 24; and India’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific Region at 5 p.m. on January 25, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor