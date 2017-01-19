Lecture series by Rajiv Bhatia on international relations

The Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, a constituent of Manipal University, will organise a series of special lectures by the former Ambassador to Myanmar, Rajiv Bhatia, who is also a former Director-General, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), at the Old TAPMI Building here from January 23 to 25.

Lectures

The lectures are: Challenges to India’s Act East Policy in the Emerging Dynamics of Geopolitics at 1.30 p.m. on January 23; Myanmar in Transition: Reflections on India’s Policy and Interests at 5 p.m. on January 23; India’s Foreign Policy and National Security Interests in its Neighbourhood at 2.30 p.m. on January 24; and India’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific Region at 5 p.m. on January 25, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.