Mangaluru

Lecture series by Rajiv Bhatia on international relations

The Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, a constituent of Manipal University, will organise a series of special lectures by the former Ambassador to Myanmar, Rajiv Bhatia, who is also a former Director-General, Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), at the Old TAPMI Building here from January 23 to 25.

Lectures

The lectures are: Challenges to India’s Act East Policy in the Emerging Dynamics of Geopolitics at 1.30 p.m. on January 23; Myanmar in Transition: Reflections on India’s Policy and Interests at 5 p.m. on January 23; India’s Foreign Policy and National Security Interests in its Neighbourhood at 2.30 p.m. on January 24; and India’s engagement with the Indo-Pacific Region at 5 p.m. on January 25, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:44:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Lecture-series-by-Rajiv-Bhatia-on-international-relations/article17056866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY