Kuttar residents, DYFI organise awareness drive against drugs, substance abuse

Concerned over growing instances of youngsters in the area indulging in crime under the influence of cannabis and other drugs, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Sunday joined hand with Kuttar residents to conduct a day-long awareness drive against substance abuse.

As a part of the drive, the activists visited different areas in Kuttar and held roadside awareness programme. After a short speech on the effect of drugs, the Sahoyada Kalavidaru group led by Sandesh Kuttar and nine other residents performed a street play based on the same theme.

The first programme was held at busy Kuttar junction at 9.15 a.m. Then the team moved to Subash Nagar, Desodi, near Munnur Gram Panchayat office, Pandit House, Madani Nagar, near Yenepoya Hospital. It ended around 2 p.m. at Tevula lane.

Jeevanraj Kuthar, secretary of DYFI, Ullal Unit, told The Hindu there are lot of youngsters in the area who have fallen prey to cannabis and substance abuse. It’s under the influence of these substances that these youth are indulging in criminal activity. Peace in Kuttar, Konaje and Ullal areas has been affected because of this, he said.