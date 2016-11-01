The finals of Konkani poetry reciting competition organised by Kavita Trust, would be held on November 6 here. As many as 13 children and 25 youth will compete in their respective categories for the top honours, said a release.

Kavita Trust is organising All India Konkani poetry reciting competition for youth in the age 15-30 age group for the past six years. The competition is being held in the name of Rohan and Lavita Monteiro and its preliminary rounds were held in Mangaluru, Panaji, Margao, Udupi and Bantwal. For children aged below 15, Kavita Trust organises Karnataka-level poetry reciting competition. This competition is being sponsored by Nelson and Lavina Rodricks in memory of ‘Konkani Sahity Kularatn’ late C.F. D’Costa. The finals will start from 9.30 a.m. at World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar, Mangaluru.