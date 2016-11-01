Mangaluru

Konkani poetry reciting competition

The finals of Konkani poetry reciting competition organised by Kavita Trust, would be held on November 6 here. As many as 13 children and 25 youth will compete in their respective categories for the top honours, said a release.

Kavita Trust is organising All India Konkani poetry reciting competition for youth in the age 15-30 age group for the past six years. The competition is being held in the name of Rohan and Lavita Monteiro and its preliminary rounds were held in Mangaluru, Panaji, Margao, Udupi and Bantwal. For children aged below 15, Kavita Trust organises Karnataka-level poetry reciting competition. This competition is being sponsored by Nelson and Lavina Rodricks in memory of ‘Konkani Sahity Kularatn’ late C.F. D’Costa. The finals will start from 9.30 a.m. at World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar, Mangaluru.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:55:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/Konkani-poetry-reciting-competition/article16086428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY