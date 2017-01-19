Konkani Academy awards to bepresented during Lokotsava

The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy on Wednesday announced the annual honorary and book awards for 2016 which would be presented during the valedictory ceremony of Konkani Lokotsava on February 12 here.

Academy chairperson Roy Castelino has said that the academy is organising a three-day Konkani Lokotsav from February 10 to present the rich heritage of Konkani language.

Cyril G. Sequeira from Mangaluru, Vasudeva Balakrishna Shanbhag from Sirsi and Clara Anthon Siddi from Yellapura would be presented the annual honorary award in the categories of literature, art and folklore, Mr. Castelino said.

Similarly, Amruth Thujya Hathim written by Sr. Agnesia Frank from Mangaluru, Shree Srinivasa Kalyana authored by K. Umesh Gautam Nayak from Karkala and Tees Kaniyo by Kasargod Chinna from Kasargod are chosen for the Book Awards 2016 under research, poem and translation categories, he said.

Academy registrar Devadas Pai and Lokotsava reception committee convenor Basti Vaman Shenoy were present.