Konkan Railway celebrates 26th Foundation Day

Celebrating its 26th Foundation Day, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL), with a 741-km network along the western coast, has geared up for modernisation. Electrification of the line would begin soon even as doubling work has already commenced between Roha and Veer stations in Maharashtra.

The corporation celebrated the Foundation Day on Saturday. A release from KRCL here said that the line covers three States, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra even as Kerala is another stakeholder in the corporation. KRCL’s journey has been arduous and challenging during the construction phase which started in 1990.

Since the beginning of its operations, the corporation generated operation surplus. It earned a profit of Rs. 129.5 crore during 2015-16, improving from Rs. 39.39 crore in 2014-15.

The project revenue has also shown an improving trend of Rs. 526 crore during 2015-16 as against Rs. 350 crore during 2014-15. The upward trend is continuing even in 2016-17.

Three new trains have been introduced — Hazrat Nizamuddin-Goa (Bi-Weekly) Rajdhani Express, Madgoan-LTT Double Decker (Triweekly) and Indore-Kochuveli (Weekly) Express.

To make travel of valued customers more user-friendly, travelator at Ratnagiri station and escalators at Madgaon and Udupi stations have been commissioned.

While four new ATMs were provided in certain stations, 17 stations came to have CCTV surveillance system for enhanced security. As many as 86 modular shelters and 344 benches were provided at various stations.

The corporation has built bio-toilets for disposal of human waste in an eco-friendly manner at three stations.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the George Fernandes Institute of Tunnel Technology at Panaji and the Ramakrishna Hegde Institute for Skill Development at Udupi last year.

Additional traffic facility works such as second pit line and new coach maintenance shed have been provided at Madgaon station.

Mr. Prabhu laid foundation stones for new railway stations at Kharepatan between Rajapur and Vaibhavwadi, Kadwai between Aravali RD and Sangameshwar, Innanje between Udupi and Padbudri, Mirjan between Gokarna and Kumta stations, Achirne between Vaibhavwadi-Nandgaon stations, Kalbani between Diwankhavati and Khed, Goregoan Road between Mangaon and Veer and Soundal (Halt Station).