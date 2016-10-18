Kateel temple: Police probing the date of the posting

The Mangaluru City Police had arrested a man a week ago in connection with the posting of derogatory remarks on Facebook on Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple.
Shafi Bellare (30), a native of Bellare in Sullia taluk, was arrested soon after he landed at Mangaluru International Airport on October 9.
It was in August that the Bantwal town police registered a complaint against the posts in October 2015 demeaning the Kateel Durgaparameshwari and other Hindu gods. The Mangaluru North Police also registered a case. Having collected information about the involvement of Shafi, who works in a construction firm in Dammam, the city police had issued a look out notice against him in September. The police are also searching for others involved in the case. Now police are investigating about the date of posting of the remark, the place, the gadget used and other such details. Charge sheet would be filed in the case against all the accused, City Police Commissioner M Chandra Sekhar said.
