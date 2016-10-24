Kateel dacoity case: Another accused held

The Central Crime Branch police arrested Chandrahas (30) of Puttur for his alleged involvement in the dacoity at the residence of Vasudeva Asranna, the hereditary Moktesar of Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple on October 4.

The police have arrested H.K. Sudheendra Rao (33), Suresh Kumar (40), Chidanand (33), Suraj Kumar (35) and Sadashiva Shetty (49) for their alleged involvement in the dacoity. Eight persons wielding firearms and lethal weapons had had made away 80 sovereigns of gold, Rs. 50,000 in cash and three mobile phones after threatening the residents.

According to the police, Chandrahas was the driver of the car used by the persons who carried out the theft.