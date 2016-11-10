Karnataka Bank registers profit of Rs. 123.82 cr.

Karnataka Bank has registered a net profit of Rs. 123.82 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs. 102.25 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 21.10 per cent.

The operating profit too has shown a growth of 37.35 per cent and improved to Rs. 232.75 crore, up from Rs. 169.46 crore in the second quarter of 2015-16.

According to a release, the net interest income for the half-year increased by Rs. 123.73 crore, from Rs. 638.21 crore to Rs. 761.94 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.39 per cent.

The bank has clocked a total business of Rs. 89,707 crore as on September 30, registering a growth of 10.32 per cent from last year. Deposits rose to Rs. 53,096 crore (up 8.64 per cent) and advances rose to Rs. 36,611 crore (up 12.85 per cent).

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.19 per cent, as against the regulatory requirement of a minimum of 9 per cent. Gross NPAs stood at Rs. 1,345 crore as on September 30 and constituted 3.64 per cent of the gross advances. Net NPAs stood at Rs. 961 crore, constituting 2.63 per cent of the net advances.