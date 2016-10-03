Karnataka Bank inks pact with Birla Sun Life

The Karnataka Bank recently signed an MoU with Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company for distribution of mutual fund products at Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Bank Managing Director P. Jayarama Bhat said, “The bank is committed to become a ‘one stop financial super market’ to its customers. In this background, the bank is expanding its scope under distribution of mutual fund business by joining hands with Birla Sun Life MF, which is one of the leading mutual fund companies in India. With its branches across India, the bank will try to provide its customers by giving them a choice to choose from the various funds of Birla Sun Life MF.”

Sourabh Arora, Vice-president and head of Alternate Channel Business Development of Birla Sun Life MF, said that his company is committed to customer service and ready to provide all the help that is required in marketing of mutual fund plans through the branches of the bank.

Chief General Manager of the bank Mahabaleshwara M.S., General Managers Meera Aranha, Raghurama, Raghavendra Bhat M., Subhashchandra Puranik and other officials of the bank were present on the occasion.