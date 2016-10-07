Karanth award for Leela Upadhyaya

The Kalkura Pratishthana has chosen puppet Yakshagana exponent Leela Upadhyaya for its annual Karanth Award being given on the birth anniversary of Shivaram Karanth. A release from the pratishthana here said that Ms. Upadhyaha, a doctorate degree holder from Karnataka University, Dharwad, had taught botany at St. Ann’s College for over three decades.

Along with her husband late K.S. Upadhyaya, she had taken the Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Bombeyata troupe of Uppinakudru to France, Holland, Germany and Switzerland. After her husband’s death, Ms. Upadhyaya single-handedly promoted puppet Yakshagana and took the art to many countries, including Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and England. She also was the founder-principal of Sharada Pre University College. The award would be presented to Ms. Upadhyaya at Don Bosco Hall at 5 p.m. on October 13, the release added.