Mangaluru

KSRTC Volvo bus to Davangere from January 30

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mangaluru Division, will introduce a Volvo bus service between Mangaluru and Davanagere from January 30.

The bus will leave Mangaluru at 9.30 p.m. and reach Davanagere at 5.30 a.m. via Udupi, Kundapur, Shivamogga, Honnali and Harihara.

In the return journey it would leave Davanagere at 9 p.m. and reach Mangaluru at 5.30 a.m. The fare per person is ₹525.

