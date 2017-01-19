Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu govts. show interest in city’s fish vending machine

Even as the governments of Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu have taken the lead in providing fish vendors fish vending machines developed by Mangaluru-based College of Fisheries, the State government is yet to take a decision to provide the machines to vendors here.

The 3-ft wide vending machine which is priced around Rs. 25,000 helps in better display of fish, and also ensures its hygienic preservation.

It was developed by the college’s Department of Fish Processing Technology in 2012.

In the same year, a presentation was made before Jharkhand officials in Ranchi.

A senior official from the Fisheries Department of Jharkhand came to the city last year to see the machine and other articles displayed during the Matsyamela.

C.V. Raju, Professor and Head of Department Fish Processing Technology, told reporters on the sidelines of a training programme here on Wednesday that the Jharkhand government made some modifications to the vending machine and is now providing it to fish sellers.

The Tamil Nadu government too has shown interest in the machine, he said.

[Earlier, the three-day training programme on preparation of dishes from fish for anganwadi workers and fisher-women organised by the College of Fisheries was inaugurated. Mr. Raju was among the resource persons for the training programme.]

Mr. Raju said that a proposal was made to the then Fisheries Minister K. Abhyachandra Jain to subsidise the cost and provide the vending machines to fishermen at Rs. 5,000 each. “We are still waiting for the government’s decision,” he said.

Features

This vending machine has a capacity to stock 100 kg of fish in three stainless steel containers. Ice is put in a compartment for preserving fish. There is space for cleaning fish and also stocking waste. “We have provided space to keep drinking water bottle, purse and other material of the fish sellers,” Mr. Raju said and added that these machines will be of good use in fish markets that are developed.

Lakshmesha, a scientist on post-harvest technology of the college, said that they are making further changes to the machine, including adopting solar power for cooling.

“By this, we can avoid use of ice and reduce carbon footprint,” Mr. Lakshmesha said. They are in the final stages of coming out with a modified fish vending machine, he added.