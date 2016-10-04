JD(S) announces candidate for 2018 Assembly election in Dakshina Kannada

Stating that the Janata Dal (Secular) will field its candidates in all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada for the 2018 elections, the party announced its first candidate on Monday.

K. Amarnath Shetty, vice-president of the party’s state unit and former Minister, told presspersons here that Ashwin Perera would contest from Mulki-Moodbidri constituency.

Unanimous decision

The party had taken this decision unanimously.

Mr. Perera would also be the new president of the party unit of the same constituency.

Other candidates

B. Mohammed Kunhi, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, said that the Janata Dal(S) would announce its candidates for the remaining seven constituencies by this year-end.

With this, there would be clarity among voters on the candidates of the party.

District-level meet

He said that a district-level conference of party workers would be organised within the next three months to prepare party workers to face the next Assembly election.

Mr. Shetty said that the party has named new presidents for its Assembly-level units.

They are Vasantha Poojary (Mangaluru City South); D.P. Hammabba (Mangaluru City North); Mohandas Shetty (Mangaluru); B. Mohan (Bantwal); I.C. Kailas Gowda (Puttur); Dayakara Alva Kumbra (Sullia); and Praveenchandra Jain (in-charge Belthangady).

The other office-bearers of the district and Assembly segment units would be announced shortly.

