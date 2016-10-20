Institute lacks tutors, warden and cooks

As against the requirement of 13 nursing tutors, the Government School of Nursing has one nursing tutor for the 140 students studying the three-year Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery course.

The lone nursing tutor is discharging duty as the principal as this post has been vacant for nearly two years.

This old nursing school, which is functioning on the Government Wenlock Hosptial campus, was sanctioned four nursing tutors for the diploma course that was earlier for a duration of three-and-a half years. The government has appointed only one nursing tutor. As against three vacant posts, the institute has taken the services of three senior nurses of the Government Wenlock Hospital to take classes.

It was in 2015 that the Indian Nursing Council (INC) reduced the duration of the diploma course to three years. This has increased the burden on the staff of the nursing school which now requires 13 nursing tutors as per the INC norms.

This nursing institute, which is among the 12 government nursing institutes in the State, has not been sanctioned the post of warden required for students staying in the hostel. There is no clerical staff, house keeping staff and Group D workmen sanctioned for this institute, which is under the control of the Department of Medical Education.