Mangaluru

Hoteliers seek underground sewage network

Officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation, led by Kavitha Sanil, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health, raiding shops in Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday.— Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Hoteliers in Surathkal on Tuesday questioned the Mangaluru City Corporation’s imposing of fine or serving notice on them for letting waste water to open drains without providing proper underground sewer network facility to them.

When Kavita Sanil, chairperson, Standing Committee for Public Health, Education and Social Justice, went on an inspection of shops and other establishments she checked Hotel Sadananda, City Lunch Home and Hotel New Aadarsh.

The hotel authorities said that they had been forced to let out water to open drains as the city corporation itself had asked them not to connect their waste water lines to the underground sewage network laid in Surathkal sometime ago. The network was a failure because of work-related issues. It was the responsibility of the corporation to provide civic facilities for people including the hoteliers, they said.

They said that they did not have any other option but to let out waste water as all of it could not be transported by suckers.

Ms. Sanil said, “The matter related to sewage network is looked after by another department.” She said that letting waste water into an open area might lead to an outbreak of dengue and malaria in the area and she was concerned about that.

The hoteliers should build their own sceptic tanks and the tanks should be emptied regularly, Ms. Sanil added.

