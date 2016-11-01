Harish Santwana Yojane helps over 1,800 victims

While over 1,800 road accident victims were said to have been benefited by the Harish Santwana Yojane till September, medical professionals feel that there is need for more clarity in the scheme, introduced in April.

According to the district administration, 1,844 persons were provided Rs. 1.16 crore as assistance for emergency treatment during these six months. The scheme, introduced to save lives during the ‘golden hour,’ the first 24 hours of an accident, has benefited many, said the administration.

The Chief Minister’s Harish Santwana Yojane was conceived after the gruesome death of a road accident victim in Bengaluru in the first quarter of this year. Members of families of accident victims may not be in a position to bear the cost of treatment and hence the government came out with the scheme to provide a maximum assistance of Rs. 25,000 towards emergency medical treatment during the first 48 hours of the mishap.

The scheme is applicable to victims of road accidents occurred within the geographical limits of Karnataka. There is no need for producing any identity card or ration card to get the benefits nor is there any bar on residents of other States and even foreigners.

Hailing the scheme as a good one, particularly in the financial front of victims, Prashanth Marla, Medical Superintendent of A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru, said more clarity was needed in administering it.

Many a time, victims or their families would be under the impression that either the entire treatment cost would be borne by the government or at least they would get Rs. 25,000 in full as reimbursement.

It is not so. The reimbursement depends upon the severity of the injury, Dr. Marla pointed out. The scheme covers only the first 48 hours after the accident and not all the days of hospitalisation of the victim, he said.

Dr. Marla told The Hindu that even otherwise hospitals, particularly those in the private sector, were prompt in extending treatment during the golden hour.

Treatment at all government hospitals and medical colleges and private hospitals empanelled under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, is covered under the scheme.

During the first six months, Rs. 24.99 lakh were spent in government hospitals and Rs. 91.76 lakh in private hospitals. In Government Wenlock Hospital alone, 590 victims were offered emergency treatment at accost of Rs. 24.68 lakh.

Hospitals covered

Mangaluru Taluk: Indiana, KMC, Wenlock, Global Multi Speciality, Fr. Muller Kankanady, Yenepoya Speciality Kodialbail, Omega, Unity, Highland, Mangala, Srinivasa-Mukka, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital-Deralakatte, K.S. Hegde-Deralakatte, Kanachur-Deralakatte, Netaji Yellappa-Thokkotu and Sahara-Thokkottu.

Puttur Taluk: Taluk Hospital, Pragathi speciality, City Hospital, Mahaveer Medical centre, Chethana, Ashwini-Nellyadi and Dhanwantri-Uppinangady.

Bantwal Taluk: Taluk hospital, Pushparaj-Kalladka, Fr. Muller-Thumbe, Somayaji-B.C. Road and Suraksha-Vitla.

Belthangady Taluk: Taluk Hospital, Abhaya, Sri Krishna, SDM-Ujire and L.M. Pinto Health Centre-Badyar.

Sullia Taluk: Taluk Hospital and KVG Medical College Hospital