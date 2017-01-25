HRPF to seek better facilities for endosulfan victims

Ravindranath Shanbhag, president of Human Rights Protection Foundation (HRPF), said on Tuesday that the HRPF will approach the High Court in the next 10 days demanding better facilities for endosulfan victims in the coastal districts of the State.

Addressing presspersons here, Dr. Shanbhag said that the High Court had earlier ordered the Health and other government officers to provide health facilities and compensation to the victims of endosulfan. But the HRPF had, through its volunteers, learnt that all facilities were still not reaching the victims.

It was essential that the government ordered a resurvey of the endosulfan victims in all three Coastal districts. Presently, there were about 5,600 persons affected by endosulfan in Dakshina Kannada district and about 400 persons affected by it in Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts taken together.

But the Health Department officers were doing a survey and providing compensation only to those victims in the villages where the pesticide had been sprayed.

However this pesticide could have spread to nearby villages also. Hence, the patients suffering from disabilities in these villages should also be considered for compensation and health facilities.

A meeting of scientists who worked on endosulfan and advocates to decide on future course of action to help the endosulfan victims would be held at Kukke-Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district on January 27 and 28. “We will collect all the necessary documents required for the purpose,” he said.

Dr. Shanbhag said that it was shocking that the Union government had allowed the supply of three chemical pesticides similar to endosulfan despite the massive hardship caused by it in the three coastal districts each in Karnataka and Kerala.

The HRPF had already taken up the matter with the Union Ministry of Health.