Govt. may set up a permanent care centre in DK for endosulfan victims

Addressing a pending demand of the parents of bed-ridden endosulfan victims, the State government is considering setting up a round-the-clock permanent care centre for victims in Dakshina Kannada.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai announced this in his Republic Day speech here on Thursday.

Of the 3,628 endosulfan victims in Dakshina Kannada 195 are bed-ridden.

District Nodal Officer for care of endosulfan victims S.B. Arun Kumar told The Hindu that a detailed project report (DPR) on the same had been sent to the State government six months ago after studying the activities at day-care centres for such victims in Kerala.

As per the DPR, the State government will build a 110-bed centre costing ₹10.8 crore, similar to an old-age home and provide necessary infrastructure.

The victims will get 24-hour care by in-house workers and nurses. Bids would be floated to select a non-government organisation which would manage the centre.

Dr. Arun Kumar said that it would require ₹1 crore per annum to manage the centre. The proposal was discussed during the meeting of health officials called by the Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) in Bengaluru a few days ago, he said.

Endosulfan victims have been demanding permanent rehabilitation centres for long. While the State government set up two day-care centres in the district, no decision was taken on the permanent rehabilitation centre as there was no clarity on the department that would oversee its operations.

Officials were also concerned over assigning operations of the centre to the NGO as some of the bedridden victims were women.

A multi-purpose cooperative society of parents of endosulfan victims had come forward to manage the centre. The call for having a permanent care centre became louder with the suicide of an endosulfan victim and his three family members in Belthangady on January 4.

A delegation of endosulfan victims led by activist Peer Mohammed met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 19 and reiterated their demand for permanent rehabilitation centre in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.